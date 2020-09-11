In this courtroom sketch, reputed gang leader Jamie Bacon is seen sitting in a courtroom at B.C. Supreme Court during a sentencing hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. A judge is scheduled to sentence a gang leader today on a charge related to shootings in 2007 that left six people dead at a highrise apartment building in Surrey, B.C. Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

A gang leader in B.C. was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday for his role in shootings that left six people dead at a Surrey highrise apartment building 13 years ago.

With credit for time served while he was waiting to go on trial, Jamie Bacon will spend another five years and seven months in prison.

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence.

Bacon, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit murder in a separate case involving the shooting of a man who survived an attack on Dec. 31, 2008.

Ker accepted a joint sentencing recommendation that includes 18 years for conspiracy to murder and 10 years for counselling to commit murder to be served concurrently.

Last month, court heard in an agreed statement of facts at Bacon’s sentencing hearing that the killings were carried out to advance the drug trafficking business of a criminal gang known as the Red Scorpions.

The Red Scorpions formed when Bacon and another gang leader amalgamated and sought to expand their market using violence and intimidation to force others to surrender their drug lines, Crown attorney Mark Wolf said.

Bacon took offence when he heard that Lal had told one of his associates that he should work for Lal instead, Wolf said.

He met with Lal and others at a McDonald’s restaurant, where he berated and threatened Lal, telling him he owed Bacon a $100,000 tax by the same night.

“Bacon told Lal that if he did not pay he would have to be prepared to deal with the consequences, namely, that Lal would be killed,” Wolf told the court on Aug. 28.

Wolf said the murders were committed at the direction of Bacon and another gang leader.

Four of the victims were targeted but two men were innocent bystanders.

Police said Christopher Mohan, 22, who lived on the floor where the killings occurred, and Ed Schellenberg, 55, a maintenance worker, were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay Co-op issues meat recall, warns plastic and metal could be in products
Next story
Missing person: police seeking Corey Westcott

Just Posted

Missing person: police seeking Corey Westcott

Westcott was last seen Sept. 1

Village of Slocan purchases former mill site for $1.5 million

Residential and commercial area, park space now set to be built on site

Kootenay Co-op issues meat recall, warns plastic and metal could be in products

Three products are included in the recall

Baldface Lodge to suspend operations for upcoming season

The lodge’s owner says impacts of COVID-19 made opening too difficult

Talbott Creek fire grows to 610 hectares

Up to 147 firefighters, 10 helicopters now being used to fight the fire

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Most Read