A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as storms continue

Limit of 30 litres per gas station visit applies to southwest B.C.

The province is extending its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14.

The state of emergency will remain until that time as well.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said that retailers and motorists have cooperated with the gas rationing measures, which set limits at 30 litres per visit.

Ralston said that fuel has come to B.C. via barge from the south and from the east via trains while the Trans Mountain pipeline remains down.

The pipeline has been shut off since Nov. 14 and Ralston said that it’s unclear how this week’s incoming storm will affect that piece of infrastructure.

The fuel restrictions apply only to non-essential and non-commercial motorists; commercial operators can continue to fill up without restrictions, typically using card-lock gas stations.

