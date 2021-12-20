A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees for another year

Dining inside restaurants has gone down during the pandemic, while delivery services have surged

The province is extending a temporary order that capped restaurant delivery fees at 15 per cent for another year, said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, at a press conference in Vancouver on Monday (Dec. 20).

Kahlon said that the processing fee would also be capped at five per cent for the next year. This will mean that altogether, there can only be 20 per cent charged on fees by delivery apps such as Skip The Dishes or Uber Eats.

B.C. had initially capped food delivery service fees on Dec. 22, 2020, to help restaurants struggling amid the pandemic and then extended that order through the end of 2021 this September.

READ MORE: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRestaurants

Previous story
The bomb, the bunker, and the broadcaster: The life of Nelson’s Alan Ramsden
Next story
Pipeline opposition group reoccupy northwest B.C. worksite a month after police action

Just Posted

Photo: Google Street View
Castlegar RCMP looking for Secret Santa who sent the RCMP an envelope of cash

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
RCMP investigating after Nelson-Creston MLA verbally assaulted over vaccine policies

A screenshot of the man and woman who robbed a downtown Trail electronics store Dec. 9. Image: Submitted
Trail police looking for thieves who stole $17,000+ from downtown store

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson is the government’s special advisor on youth. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay youth join provincial leadership council