A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Fraser Valley. Health authorities are using a combination of mobile and pop-up clinics to make vaccination more convenient. (Adam Louis/Agassiz-Harrison Observer)

B.C. COVID-19 cases up to 814 Wednesday, hospital admissions rising

Now 86% of people in hospital not fully vaccinated

B.C. public health teams reported 814 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest 24-hour total in two weeks, as hospitalizations rose by six to 261.

Intensive care cases rose by three to 129 in the 24 hours up to Sept. 8. No additional deaths or outbreaks in the health care system were reported, with 21 active outbreaks in senior care and areas of two acute-care hospitals, Chilliwack General and Fort St. John.

From Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 85.9 per cent of hospitalizations due to coronavirus-related conditions.

More than 85 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of vaccine, and 78.6 per cent have now had two doses. Health Minister Adrian Dix reports that the most rapid increase in new vaccinations and appointments is among people aged 18 to 24, as the province prepares to impose vaccine card access for restaurants, pubs, fitness facilities and indoor sports and recreation events.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: 600,000 B.C. vaccine cards issued in first 24 hours

RELATED: Kelowna bylaw officers fine 14 event organizers

The new and active cases by region:

• 241 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,601 active

• 135 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 939 active

• 272 new cases in Interior Health, 1,793 active

• 72 new cases in Northern Health, 721 active

• 90 new cases in Island Health, 485 active

• four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 11 active

