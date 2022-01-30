Avalanche control to close Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Control activity on the Trans Canada west of Revelstoke to start at 1 p.m. Sunday; no detour available

The Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, for avalanche control activity. No detour will be available. (DriveBC)

DriveBC is alerting motorists the Trans Canada Highway will be closed west of Revelstoke today, Sunday, Jan. 30.

The shutdown for avalanche control activity will begin at 1 p.m. and there will be no detour available.

DriveBC does not say how long the road will be closed.

