Avalanche control to close Highway 1 near Revelstoke

DriveBC is alerting motorists the Trans Canada Highway will be closed west of Revelstoke today, Sunday, Jan. 30.
The shutdown for avalanche control activity will begin at 1 p.m. and there will be no detour available.
DriveBC does not say how long the road will be closed.
#BCHwy1 – Avalanche control activity taking place west of #Revelstoke today at 1:00PM PST. The highway will be closed, no detour will be available.
Details: https://t.co/bDbUalpCFw#Sicamous #ThreeValleyGap
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 30, 2022
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.