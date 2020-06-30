Arrow Lakes Hospital completes $2.1 million renovation project

Two new hospital rooms, exam bays, triage area some of new amenities

A look inside the new hospital area. (Tom Zeleznik photo)

The B.C. government has completed a two-phased renovation project at the Arrow Lakes Hospital.

A new trauma bay was completed during the first phase of the project in September 2019 while new exam bays, a triage area, a multi-purpose room for families and a visiting specialist room were recently completed in the second phase.

“This hospital plays a central role in the health and well-being of residents and visitors in Nakusp and the surrounding communities,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix in a press release.

“Now, renovations have provided a more modern, bright and comfortable space for urgent and outpatient care.”

The B.C. Ministry of Health and the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District provided $2.1 million for the project.

Another $250,000 was donated by the Arrow Lakes Hospital Foundation and the Arrow Lakes Hospital Auxiliary for hospital equipment.

In a social media post, Tom Zeleznik said a boom and patient monitors were some of the equipment purchased.

An online video posted by Interior Health shows a visual tour of the new space.

Arrow Lakes Hospital provides services for almost 5,000 people in Nakusp, New Denver, Silverton and surrounding regions.

