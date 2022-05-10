Arrow Lakes families benefit from care conferences with Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society has invited Dr. Gloria Puurveen and Dr. Heather Cooke to speak

The free online session takes place on Wednesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. PT.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering a free webinar for Arrow Lakes families, taking place on May 18.

Care conferences are a big part of the process when someone living with dementia moves into long-term care, the Alzheimer Society said in a press release. Attending conferences can help make sure that everyone involved in the care process is able to provide the best and most reliable care possible.

The new webinar, Understanding Care Conferences, will see two knowledgable doctors speak about their experiences with dementia.

“The Alzheimer Society has invited Dr. Gloria Puurveen and Dr. Heather Cooke to speak about their experiences with families affected by dementia and discuss what to expect at a care conference,” the Society explained. “The session will cover what questions to ask, what documentation is needed in advance, and tips for effective communication with the care team.”

Dr. Puurveen is a researcher who is “passionate about understanding the experiences of older adults and people living with dementia” according to the Alzheimer Society.

“Dr. Puurveen focuses on dementia experiences in relation to living well to the end of life, personhood and social citizenship,” the Society said. “Dr. Cooke has more than 25 years of experience working in dementia care, in both a front-line and research capacity. Previously a research associate at the UBC School of Nursing, she now works at the Alzheimer Society of B.C., where she leads the organization’s knowledge mobilization efforts.”

The free online session takes place on Wednesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. PT. To register visit alzbc.org/care-conference.

Upcoming webinar sessions available to Arrow Lakes families and caregivers also include the following:

Understanding communication changes (Wednesday, May 25, 2 p.m.) — explore how communication is affected by dementia and learn effective communication strategies.

Living safely with dementia (Wednesday, June 1, 2 p.m.) — explore how people living with dementia and their families can live safely in the community.

Focus on behaviour: Understanding behaviour changes (Wednesday, June 8, 2 p.m.) — learn practical strategies to better understand changes in behaviour and respond in supportive ways.