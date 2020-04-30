Arrests made after vehicle search yields items related to Castlegar home invasion

Two Robson residents are now facing a number of charges.

Two people have been arrested after a vehicle search yielded drugs and items related to an armed home invasion.

A 28-year-old Robson woman and a 26-year-old Robson man are facing a number of potential criminal charges.

According to Castlegar RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor, local police have been investigating several criminal offences including a Castlegar break and enter on April 17.

While driving along Broadwater Road in Robson, officers spotted a suspect in the case. Police stopped the vehicle and found a female driver and a male passenger on board.

During a search of the vehicle police found one ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a pair of brass knuckles and property that investigators believed to have been taken during an armed home invasion that occurred in Castlegar on April 9.

RELATED: RCMP search for armed suspects following robbery at Castlegar home

The female was later released from police custody to abide by strict conditions, and is expected to appear in Castlegar Court on August 26.

The male passenger was also arrested after he allegedly provided officers with a false name.

The officers were able to determine his true identity and discovered the man had an unrelated warrant issued for his arrest for breach of probation related to crimes committed in Trail.

The man was held in custody to appear before the courts.

The RCMP say he could now face new charges for the alleged obstruction and drug-related offences.

Castlegar RCMP are still actively investigating the April 9 home invasion.

At the time, RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a release that the armed suspects allegedly assaulted and demanded money from the residents, while taking steps to physically restrain them.

The suspects allegedly fled in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that was recovered several days later by Cranbrook RCMP.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
castlegar

One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says

