Four-year-old Rylie Nicholls continues to battle stage four neuroblastoma (Toni Nicholls/Facebook)

Four-year-old Rylie Nicholls continues to battle stage four neuroblastoma (Toni Nicholls/Facebook)

‘Army on steroids’: Lake Country girl fighting cancer looking for support

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is supported by the Dream Lottery, tickets on sale now

Tickets are now on sale for the Dream Lottery that supports the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Toni Nicholls from Lake Country is encouraging everyone to purchase a ticket as the money will advance research that will help support kids like her daughter Rylie.

Four-year-old Rylie was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in July 2021.

Toni and Rylie spend a great deal of time at the children’s hospital.

“BC Children’s Hospital is world-class,” Toni said. “It is amazing and I feel so positive that they’re doing everything possible to give Rylie the best outlook possible.”

Prizes in this year’s lottery include a 50/50 draw, vehicles, million-dollar homes, and more.

Tickets can be purchased at bcchildren.com.

READ MORE: ‘Best street ever’: Lake Country neighbours rally behind child with cancer

Spending so much time in hospital and at the Ronald McDonald House, Toni and Rylie have met many families in similar situations.

The Nicholls family is currently collecting bottles and cans to support Rylie’s best friend Savanna, also battling stage four neuroblastoma.

Toni says you can reach out to her on Facebook or by email if you have recyclables to contribute.

She added that she might need to set up a drop-off day after a great number of people have expressed their desire to help.

Learn more about Savanna’s story on Facebook.

READ MORE: Nearly $30K raised for Lake Country ‘spitfire’ battling illness

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CancerHospitalsLake CountryLotteryresearch

Previous story
BC Liquor Stores to start rationing alcohol amid ongoing strike

Just Posted

The COVID-19 outbreak at Talarico Place has been declared over. File photo
Second death in COVID outbreak at Castlegar’s Talarico Place

The Briggs Creek wildfire near Kaslo. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
West Kootenay wildfire update: Briggs Creek, Mulvey Creek and Wren Creek fires

The Filipino language Tagalog is the mother tongue of a growing population of residents in Nelson. Those include (L-R) Arcel Mapa, his children Symon and Sydelle and wife Juliet Mapa, along with Themis Silva and Jecelyn Calvo. The Mapas and Silva co-own KC Restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
Tagalog and Punjabi are Nelson’s fastest growing languages

Operation Owatz is rallying the community to get moving and raise funds for ambulatory care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Operation Owatz
‘Let’s get moving,’ for memorial fundraiser at hospital in Trail