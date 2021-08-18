Area restrictions expanded for Arrow Lakes wildfires

More Crown land is off limits due to the Michaud Creek and Octopus Creek fires.

Map outlining the restricted area due to the Octopus Creek wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service has increased the size of the area restriction in the vicinity of the Octopus Creek and Michaud Creek wildfires on the Arrow Lakes.

The service says the increased area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place and to avoid interference with fire control.

The restrictions are now in effect and will remain so until Oct. 15, or until rescinded.

The Octopus Creek fire is currently mapped at 22,816 hectares. The order applies to Crown land within the following boundaries:

• Commencing on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake at Heart Creek.

• East along Heart Creek to the height of land at McBride Mount.

• South along the height of land through Hilda Peak, Mount Shardelow, Mista Peak and Sangrida Peak.

• Continuing south to Deer Creek, following Deer Creek South-South West to where it crosses Deer Creek Forest Service Road then straight line directly west to the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake.

• Finally, north along the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake to commencement point.

The restrictions that apply to the Michaud Creek fire apply to Crown land as follows:

• Commencing from the bottom of Young Creek down the west shore of Lower Arrow Lake to Dog Creek near Renata;

• Up Dog Creek, along Peter Creek then up to height of land at Lewis Peak;

• Following north along height of land to Mount Faith;

• Then following the height of land north to Deadeye Creek Forest Service Road;

• Following Deadeye Forest Service Road to follow Burrell Creek Forest Service Road north to Young Lake Forest Service Road until the north end of Young Main;

• Finally, north to Eagle Creek and down Eagle Creek to the point of commencement.

Under this order, you are not allowed to enter the restricted area without prior written consent, unless it’s in the course of traveling to or from your home or property.