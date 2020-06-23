People from all over the Arrow Lakes region attended an anti-racism event Saturday. Photo: Danae Robicheau

Anti-racism march held in Nakusp

Between 100 and 200 people attended the march on June 20

Between 100 and 200 people attended an anti-racism march in Nakusp on Saturday.

Participants assembled at the village’s arena at 10:30 a.m. to help make or finish off posters for the rally. Afterward, they marched along Broadway Avenue to the gazebo for a speech by Indigenous elder Ganishka Silverfox.

During the speech, Silverfox spoke about how Indigenous people and minority populations still face daily racism in Canada.

Event organizer Jo Law, Nakusp mayor Tom Zeleznik, and and six other people also spoke to denounce racism.

“One of the goals from the march was to help give people tools to identify racism that still occurs in our everyday life,” said Law. “That includes identifying racism in ourselves and other people and to see how we’ve been complicit in this toxicity.”

Law said a Facebook page has also been recently created to help Nakusp residents identify and speak out against racism.

People came from as far as Edgewood and Fauquier to attend the rally.

READ MORE: Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

