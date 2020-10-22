Justin Morissette had his leg broken after asking anti-gay street preachers to stop in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.(Justin Morissette/Twitter)

Anti-gay street preacher facing charges in fight that left B.C. radio host with broken leg

A warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest

A street preacher is facing charges of aggravated assault in connection to an altercation that left a B.C. radio host with a broken leg in August.

On Thursday (Oct. 22), Vancouver police said that Dorre Love, 42, has been charged after a “physical altercation” with Justin Morissette, of Sportsnet 650, on Aug. 22. The radio host intervened when hearing Love and another man preach a homophobic sermon on Davie Street in an area known as Vancouver’s gay village.

“The VPD thoroughly investigate all allegations of assault and take each one seriously,” said Const. Tania Visintin. “Investigators have worked hard and we are pleased to see charges have been approved by Crown counsel.”

A warrant has been issued for Love’s arrest.

