Anonymous tip helps Nakusp RCMP return stolen quad

The stolen property was returned to its owner on April 15

Nakusp police returned a stolen quad to its rightful owner thanks to the help of an anonymous resident.

In March, the Nakusp RCMP received a report of a stolen all-terrain vehicle with a winter track package installed which the owner valued at over $10,000. The vehicle was especially important to the owner as it was used for his business.

Police patrolled to find the stolen quad over the days following the report but came up empty-handed.

On Saturday (April 15), police received a call from a citizen, who wished to remain anonymous, with information on the location of the stolen quad.

Thanks to the tip, police were able to locate the quad and return it to its owner that same day.

“This is another great example of what can be accomplished with the support of the community and the efforts of his citizens on making the area a better place,” noted Cpl. Thomas Gill in a press release.

Gill added that he encourages citizens to report suspicious and unusual activity to the RCMP.

