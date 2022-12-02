The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen was underway when the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues, BC Ferries said in a tweet. It is holding off Georgina Point.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor.

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted crews are still trying to dislodge the anchor. He said passengers are experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tries to resolve the situation.

The evening sailing from Swartz Bay at 5 p.m. has been canceled.

More to come…

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

 

