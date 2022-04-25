(Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)

(Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash)

Analysts say new variants will fuel COVID pandemic unless global vaccine rate rises

Global rate is just 59 per cent, which opens door for new variants: GAVI

A House of Commons committee was warned today that disruptive new variants of COVID-19 will continue to emerge every few months unless the low vaccination rate rises in poorer countries.

The message was delivered to the Commons foreign affairs committee by the head of GAVI, the international organization leading the distribution of vaccines to the developing world, and a senior United Nations Children’s Agency official.

Seth Berkley, the head of GAVI, says while countries such as a Canada are offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines with vaccination rates above 80 per cent of its population, the global rate is just 59 per cent.

He says in the poorest 18 countries less than 10 per cent of people are fully vaccinated.

Berkley says with 2.7 billion people unvaccinated around the world COVID-19 has ample space to mutate into new variants, including the recent Omicron strain, which is sickening triple-vaccinated people in the developed world.

Lily Caprani, the head of global health, vaccines and pandemic response for UNICEF, says children are the hidden victims of the pandemic because they have suffered through school closures, lack of access to maternal and newborn health care and a decline in other immunizations that has led to the re-emergence of measles and polio.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Mixing with unvaccinated increases COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people, study finds

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement
Next story
2 men found not guilty in mistaken identity slaying of B.C. couple 10 years ago

Just Posted

Run 4 Refugees will take place in Castlegar May 7. Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress
Castlegar run raising money for Ukrainian refugees

The Trozzo Creek fire as seen from Lemon Creek in August, 2021. Photo: Joel Pelletier
Prescribed burn planned for up to 160 hectares in Trozzo Creek area

A mix of fentanyl, seen here, and other ingredients found in a methamphetamine sample in Nelson has forced Interior Health to issue a drug alert. File photo
Interior Health issues drug alert for Nelson area

Waiting for buses that never arrive has become a daily inconvenience for Slocan Valley commuters. Photo: BC Transit
West Kootenay bus routes face driver shortages