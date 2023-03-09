B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

All talk and no clock? B.C. premier explains pause on Daylight Saving Time plan

British Columbians will have to forward their clocks on Sunday (March 12) at 2 a.m.

Premier David Eby said the province still plans to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but economic concerns mean B.C. won’t spring forward forever on its own.

Eby told reporters Thursday (March 9) that the decision to hit pause stems from discussions with other cities in the Pacific Northwest that B.C. has close economic integration with.

While British Columbians would be “delighted” to see the twice-annual time change disappear, the province needs to “make sure that we don’t have unintended economic impacts,” Eby said.

British Columbians are set to move forward their clocks on Sunday (March 12) at 2 a.m. They will fall back on Sunday, Nov. 5.

In October 2019, Eby, then-attorney general, introduced legislation that would make Daylight Saving permanent in ending the practice of changing clocks twice a year, so long as the Yukon and Pacific coast states of Washington, Oregon and California committed to also making the shift.

RELATED: In 2019, B.C. moved to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Since then, time has stood still.

The proposed switch received support from 93 per cent of British Columbians, according to a provincial survey at the time.

But stalled legislation in the United States at the federal level is currently holding up efforts at the state level and ultimately B.C. But that did not stop the political opposition from citing Eby’s past promise as further evidence of failing to deliver on promises.

BC Liberal House Leader Todd Stone said families “are in for another rude and cruel awakening” this Sunday.

“It’s deja vu all other again,” he said. “Yes, it’s that least wonderful time of the year, when we all lose one hour of precious sleep because the Premier couldn’t get the job done…when it comes to results, he is all talk and no clock.”

B.C. NDP House Leader Ravi Kahlon said his government wants to get this issue right in pointing to the economic implications.

“I can assure the Speaker that no one in the house wants to see him with one hour less sleep,” Kahlon said.

Experts from various fields say making Daylight Saving permanent would have several advantages, starting with health by ending the taxing time changes. The move also promises to improve traffic safety by shifting an hour of daylight to the busier evening traffic hours during the later months of the years. Economists also suspect it could also give people more sunlight in the evening hours, in which they could spend more money.

There is a flip side, however: the sun would not rise until after 8:45 a.m. in the winter months – raising concerns about the safety of children and others walking to school or work.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentProvincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province says ‘merci’ to northern B.C. group for supporting francophones
Next story
Interior Health calls for pause on Sicamous bylaw prohibiting public use of illicit drugs

Just Posted

The trial of Alex Willness following the death of Allan Young in 2020 was in its third day on March 8 at the Nelson courthouse. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘We can’t let him get away’: Nelson witness testifies to detaining man who allegedly struck Abbotsford officer

Pool closures and the cancellation of aquatic and lifesaving programs due to COVID created a severe shortage of lifeguards in Trail and beyond. Photo: Jim Bailey
City of Trail takes innovative approach to attract pool staff and lifeguards

Nelson’s Chase Adams reads to a child during a drag story time at Kootenay Kids in 2018. A similar event has been postponed by the Nelson Public Library due to online backlash. Photo: Tyler Harper
Online backlash forces Nelson library to postpone drag story time event

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

Pop-up banner image