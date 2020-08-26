All-candidates virtual forum announced for SD 10 byelection

The forum will take place on Aug. 31 and will feature all four candidates running

A virtual all-candidates forum has been announced for a byelection to fill one empty school trustee seat in School District 10.

The forum will take place on Monday, Aug. 31, at 6:45 p.m. and will feature all four candidates and school board of education members.

Candidates who’ve put their name forward include Steve Gascon, Carlee Hughes, Aidan McLaren-Caux and Judy Struck. All of them are Nakusp residents.

SD 10 has said the link to the forum will be shared online on the district’s website and on the schools’ Facebook pages in the district.

While all candidates and board members will attend the forum in-person, Arrow Lakes residents can only attend it virtually. No location has been determined yet for the forum.

Arrow Lakes residents can vote in the by-election at Nakusp Elementary School on Sept. 12 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Residents can complete advance voting for the byelection at Nakusp Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 2 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Arrow Lakes residents can also request to submit their ballot by mail by submitting their personal information to the SD 10 board office before 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

You must be 18 years or older, a Canadian citizen, be a resident of British Columbia for at least six months before Sept. 12, and be a resident or registered property owner in SD 10 for at least 30 days before Sept. 12 to vote in the election.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp