Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

An Alberta woman is facing an assault charge after a disagreement allegedly led her to hit a 10-year-old boy in the head with half a watermelon at a Shuswap campground.

In an update to the Aug. 15 incident, Chase RCMP stated in a Nov. 25 media release that they’ve concluded their investigation and forwarded a report to Crown counsel for review. Forty-year-old Melissa Pryor, an Alberta resident, was charged with one count of assault in regards to the incident.

According to the RCMP, they received a report of the alleged assault on Aug. 16. The complainant was camping with her family and some friends at a provincial park campsite on Adams Lake the previous day when a heated argument broke out between her and one friend. The argument turned physical and, according to the complainant, she decided to leave and began packing up the campsite. Police said the friend, holding half a watermelon, approached the complainant and her family. She allegedly held the watermelon out, as if to hand it to the complainant’s 10-year-old son, before lifting it up and bringing it down on his head.

The stunned boy was not injured but said it had hurt.



