Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Wednesday November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Wednesday November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta tightens COVID rules, cuts capacity for world junior hockey

New restrictions are to come into effect on Friday.

Alberta is bringing in stricter COVID-19 restrictions, including a capacity limit for the world junior hockey tournament.

Premier Jason Kenney says large venues that seat more than 1,000 people, including sports arenas, will be capped at half capacity.

Eating and drinking while seated in the venues will be banned.

He says restaurants will be limited to 10 people per table.

The restrictions are to come into effect on Friday.

Canada is scheduled to open the world junior championship on Sunday against the Czechs at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

— Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Rapid testing to expand; return of mass-vaccination sites for COVID booster shots in B.C.
Next story
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

Just Posted

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

The Whitewater Canyon area of the Selkirk Mountains within the proposed tenure of the Zincton ski resort. Photo: Nicky Blackshaw
Zincton could have its own mayor and council, say proponents

Kaslo council says its hands are still tied regarding offensive signage inside a downtown property. Photo: John Boivin
Kaslo council can’t act on offensive signage, lawyer says

Photo: Google Street View
Castlegar RCMP looking for Secret Santa who sent the RCMP an envelope of cash