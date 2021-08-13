Akokli Creek wildfire evacuation alert lifted

There are no longer any properties under alert in the Cultus, Akokli or Redding fires

Wildfires on the south arm of Kootenay Lake, with the rescinded evacuation alert shaded in orange. Map: BCWS/Nelson Star

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has rescinded the evacuation alert for 81 properties located from Lockhart Beach Provincial Park south to 12490 Highway 3A.

This means there are no more properties under alert at the Akokli Creek wildfire on the east shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake.

The fire measures 3,636 hectares as of Aug. 11.

While the fire remains active in high elevation areas within Lockhart Creek Provincial Park, there is no threat to communities, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“This has been a stressful month for residents and we appreciate their patience and understanding through this process,” said Nora Hannon, the head of the RDCK’s Emergency Operations Centre in a news release.

“The BC Wildfire Service has done an outstanding job, in tough conditions, to keep our communities safe. We thank them for their hard working battling this wildfire over the last month.”

Information about evacuation orders and alerts in the RDCK can be found on the RDCK website.

For up to date information on current wildfire activity, conditions and prohibitions, call 1 888 3-FOREST (1 888-336-7378) or visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

B.C. Wildfires 2021