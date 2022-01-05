Air Transat to deny boarding to passengers from Sunwing party flight to Mexico

A Sunwing Boeing 737-800 passenger plane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Air Transat says passengers who were partying maskless on a recent Sunwing flight from Montreal to Mexico will not be allowed on its planes as they attempt to return to Canada.

The airline said on Twitter today the “disruptive passengers” from the Sunwing flight are trying to return home on Air Transat flights, but they will be denied boarding based on the company’s obligation to ensure passenger and crew safety.

Videos of the Dec. 30 Sunwing private charter flight shared on social media show passengers not wearing masks as they gather in close proximity, drinking alcohol and vaping in the aisle and on seats.

Sunwing cancelled the group’s return flight from Cancun scheduled for today, saying the unruly behaviour had contravened several Canadian Aviation Regulations as well as public health rules.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today called the passengers’ conduct irresponsible and a “slap in the face” to everyone who has been following public health restrictions.

Transport Canada said Tuesday it was launching an investigation into the matter, with passengers who violated the department’s regulations facing fines of up to $5,000 per offence.

—The Canadian Press

