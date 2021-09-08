Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline

Air Canada increasing flights at Castlegar airport

Flights from the West Kootenay Regional Airport to Vancouver now available five days a week

Air Canada is increasing service to the West Kootenay Regional Airport with two additional weekly flights to and from Vancouver starting Sept. 8.

Air Canada Express flights are now available on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday for afternoon travel on Dash 8-Q400 aircraft which seats 78 passengers.

“Additional flights with Air Canada is exciting news for West Kootenay travellers who are looking for better options tailored to travel needs,” says Castlegar Mayor Kirk Duff.

“As the regional airport, we are committed to returning service to what it was before the pandemic and this announcement brings us one step closer.”

Air Canada resumed flights out of Castlegar’s airport on June 28 after suspending the service early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED:

VIDEO: Water salute welcomes Air Canada back to West Kootenay Regional Airport


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Air Travelairportscastlegar

Previous story
Fall toxins pets should avoid: BCSPCA
Next story
11 Vancouver Police officers assaulted or injured over Labour Day weekend

Just Posted

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Air Canada increasing flights at Castlegar airport

A Royal Ontario Museum fieldwork crew are seen extracting a shale slab containing a fossil of Titanokorys gainesi in the mountains of Kootenay National Park, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-ROM, Jean-Bernard Caron, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare Kootenay fossil find shines new light on the evolution of bigness

(Clockwise from top left) South Okanagan — West Koonetay candidates Ken Robertson (Liberals), Richard Cannings (NDP), Tara Howse (Greens) and Helena Konanz (Conservatives) had a lively discussion via Zoom. Photo: Screenshot, edited to fit by Laurie Tritschler
South Okanagan – West Kootenay candidates spar over climate change

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card