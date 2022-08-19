Man accused of Nelson dental clinic arson has died

Nicholas Ardito was to appear in Nelson court on Aug. 16

The site of the TEETH clinic on Front Street in Nelson is still boarded up following a fire in February. Photo: Tyler Harper

The man accused of setting fire to the TEETH Community Dental Clinic at 632 Front St. in Nelson on Feb. 21 has died.

Nicholas Robert Ardito was charged with arson, break and enter, mischief, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The fire caused $100,000 in damage.

Ardito was to appear in court on Aug. 16, but Crown counsel “abated” the case, according to court records. This is a term used by the courts when a case is ended because the accused is deceased.

Chief Donovan Fisher of Nelson Police Department told the Nelson Star in an email, “I can confirm that all charges against Mr. Ardito have been abated due to the fact he is deceased.”

Fisher said further details would have to be obtained from the Abbotsford Police Department, which confirmed in an email to the Nelson Star that Ardito died in Abbotsford on July 18 and his death is not considered suspicious.

The TEETH clinic is a non-profit organization that provides low-cost dental care to those who would be otherwise unable to afford it. The office has been closed since the fire.



