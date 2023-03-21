Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

The fundraiser for Gagandeep Singh surpassed $22,000

The international student attacked last week at a Kelowna bus stop has released a statement.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, posted a comment on the now deactivated GoFundMe.

The last few days have been very difficult for me. I am at home resting and recovering from the attack.

I really appreciate the support across Canada from everyone. The comments in the GoFundMe page and the outpouring of support has reminded me of why I came to Canada.

Thank you for your donations over the last two days, they are above and beyond what I ever imagined.

With gratitude,

Gagandeep Singh

The fundraiser reached over $22,000 before closing to donations.

READ MORE: Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

READ MORE: Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultHate crimesKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province announces funding for highway cell coverage
Next story
Strategy to boost diversity, inclusion in B.C.’s public sector lacking effectiveness: report

Just Posted

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gather for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on March 11. Police now say they are investigating the online backlash that caused the library to postponed a planned drag story time. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson police investigating ‘suspected hate-motivated’ incidents following drag story time backlash

A bald eagle flies into its nest on the edge of the Kootenay River. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Bird Festival to celebrate spring migration

Kootenay RC Life members took advantage of the sunny sky in Trail on Sunday to rev the engines of their monster trucks and muscle cars at Gyro Park. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rev your engines, spring has arrived in the West Kootenay

(Contributed by ALCS)
Arrow Lake Caribou Society prepares for year two of caribou maternity