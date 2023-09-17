Abbotsford man identified as victim of fatal Burnaby shooting

Gagandeep Sandhu, a 29-year-old from Abbotsford, was found dead inside an underground parkade in Burnaby on Sept. 16. Police say his killing was likely targeted. (Photo courtesy of IHIT) Burnaby RCMP found one man dead inside an underground parkade at Northgate Village shopping centre on Sept. 16, after receiving reports of a shooting. (Credit: Shane MacKichan) About 15 minutes after responding to a shooting near Northgate Village shopping centre Sept. 16, police were called to a vehicle on fire. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

A young Abbotsford man has been identified as the person found dead inside a Burnaby parkade Saturday evening (Sept. 16), in what police say was likely a targeted shooting.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday and arrived at an underground parking garage near Lougheed Mall to discover the body of 29-year old Gagandeep Sandhu inside a vehicle.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to the area of Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue, about 5 kilometres west of the shooting site, where a black Honda Pilot was engulfed in flames.

“IHIT is working closely with the RCMP’s forensic experts to process both scenes and to determine if they are related,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in a statement Sunday.

IHIT said they’ve chosen to identify Sandhu in hopes of furthering their investigation. They said initial evidence suggests the shooting was targeted, but that investigators don’t yet know the motive for the attack.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or who has dash-cam footage of the scenes is asked to reach out to IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

