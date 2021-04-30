92 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 10,969 since the pandemic began

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL

The Interior Health (IH) region recorded 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday (April 30).

The total number of cases in the region is now 10,969 since the start of the pandemic, with 644 active cases. Data from the BC Centre for Disease Control showed 19 individuals from the region are currently in intensive care, with 35 cases hospitalized due to the virus.

Provincial health officials also announced 740 new cases throughout B.C., with hospitalizations at 511 which is up from the previous day’s 504.

B.C.’s age-based vaccination program is accelerating, with the province preparing for a large increase in vaccine supplies in May.

IH announced earlier on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines will now be available in pharmacies in various Okanagan cities, including Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Lake Country, and Vernon.

A full list of the participating pharmacies can be found here. People interested in receiving their first dose from a pharmacy can register for a time either through the provincial system or directly at a pharmacy.

IH also provided the following update on current outbreaks in the region:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 26 cases: 24 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 21 cases: 16 residents and five staff.

To register to book an appointment to receive your vaccine, visit the province’s website or call 1-833-838-2323 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

