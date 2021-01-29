82% less snow in Nakusp this winter compared to last year

Its been a drier January than usual

Due to warmer, drier weather, there is 82 per cent less snow in Nakusp this winter compared to last year, according to Environment Canada.

As of Jan. 29, there was 12 cm of snow measured at the airport, compared to 67 cm on the same date last year.

This winter La Nina has returned, which usually means above average amounts of precipitation and slightly below-average temperatures.

However, that has not yet happened.

For January, the average temperature in Nakusp has hovered around 0 C, which is three degrees warmer than usual.

Precipitation for December was an average of 106 mm, but mostly fell as rain. As of Jan. 29, the month of January has been dry with only 58 mm of precipitation, compared to an average of 104 mm.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said temperatures should be around average for the rest of winter, which is 0.2 C for February, 2 C for March and 6.7 C for April.

It’s also a low snow year for other nearby municipalities. There is 91 per cent less snow this year compared to 2020 with only seven cm measured at the Revelstoke airport on Jan. 28.

While the Revelstoke valley is bare, the alpine is a winter wonderland.

According to the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, 596 cm of snow has fallen this season as of Jan. 28, which is more than 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014.

The resort opened in 2007.

Regardless, there’s still lots of time left for winter to dramatically change.

“It’s not over, till it’s over,” said Lundquist.

