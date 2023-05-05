Due to the potential danger that may arise from flooding an evacuation order has been issued. (RDKB)

Evacuation order issued to 1 Grand Forks property, 7 put on alert due to flooding

The regional district issued the alert Friday afternoon

UPDATE:

The imminent danger of flooding to the life and property of a residence in rural Grand Forks forced an evacuation order, Friday night.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued the order for one property in electoral area D on Jmayoff Road at 6 p.m.

It is estimated two people were residing at the property at the time of the order, in which they were told to evacuate due to “the interest of life safety.”

Residents are required to leave the affected areas immediately by using local roads. To access Emergency Support Services, evacuees can register by calling 1-888- 800-6493. Emergency services can include support and family reunification.

_______

An evacuation alert has been issued for seven properties in the Grand Forks area due to the potential flooding of the Granby Kettle River.

The Regional District of the Kootenay Boundary issued the alert at 4 p.m., Friday, for zone #84, Grand Forks on the northeast side of the Granby Kettle River.

The affected properties are those between 7419-7551, it is estimated that 15 people have been put on alert.

At this time residents are not required to evacuate, however, people resident or present within the areas identified above are requested to prepare to leave the area with very short notice.

This alert may be followed by an immediate order to evacuate should conditions worsen.

READ MORE: 10 rural properties evacuated as Grand Forks flooding imminent

