60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

Sixty cases of COVID-19 have been identified in relation to a cluster at Big White Ski Resort.

In a statement Tuesday (Dec. 15) afternoon, Interior Health (IH) attributed most of the cases to shared housing and social gatherings. All those who tested positive are required to self-isolate, according to the health authority.

IH says these positive cases highlight the importance of limiting social activities and following COVID-19 protocols indoors.

Earlier today the Capital News reported that the ski resort was bracing for more COVID-19 cases, and called for RCMP support to help enforce provincial health guidelines.

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort braces for more COVID-19 cases, calls for RCMP enforcement

Those in the Big White community are being reminded to avoid social gatherings altogether, and only socialize with those in their immediate household bubbles.

That being said, IH says the risk is low for families and individuals visiting the resort, who stick to their immediate household bubble.

IH states it is confident with the safety plan in place by Big White Ski Resort.

“Outdoor activities at Big White are considered safe for anyone following public health direction such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick,” stated the health authority.

Following this announcement, Big White Ski Resort Vice President of Operations, Michael Ballingall, assured the public they are taking this matter ‘incredibly seriously’.

He said they are meeting with their ownership group, and will be ‘acting quickly’ to address the living conditions of staff residing outside their managed residences.

“We are not aware of any transmission in our company’s workplaces, this includes transmissions between employees at work and transmissions between employees and guests,” said Ballingall.

He added their number one priority is protecting the health of their staff and visitors to the resort.

Testing, which has taken place Friday and Monday, is available locally and by appointment only.

Individuals can book a test online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form: https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php

Or, you can call the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747 for assistance.

This story has been updated to include a statement by Big White Ski Resort.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Most Read