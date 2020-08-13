(BC government screenshot)

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, 78 more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 578.

Nine of those people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed in a news conference Thursday (Aug. 13). There have been no new deaths, with the total holding at 196 lives lost.

There have been 4,274 confirmed cases in B.C. since January. About 3,500 have fully recovered, or roughly 81 per cent.

Through contact tracing, 1,878 people are in self-isolation due to being exposed to someone else infected with the respiratory illness.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix spent Thursday’s briefing sharing new modelling projections, which shows a current trend of the province recording around 75 new cases each day – a trend that could continue into September.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two new fires burning in the Arrow Lakes Region
Next story
Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

Just Posted

Two new fires burning in the Arrow Lakes Region

One of the fires is burning approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Castlegar

Nakusp to spend extra $50,000 to avoid delays for new wastewater detention tank

The village said more portions of the project will have to be contracted out than initially thought

Municipal climate caucus, founded in Nelson, meets for national online conference

The group consists of 294 mayors, councillors and regional directors from across the country

Nakusp council to allow more than one cannabis shop in the community

312 Broadway Street was originally the only place allowed to have a cannabis shop

Village of Nakusp council gives green light for phase two of downtown revitalization project

Concrete sidewalks, curbs, streetlights and bus stop will now be added to downtown block

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

‘I’ve been able to be happy and anxiety-free’: B.C. woman pilots ‘magic mushroom’ therapy

North Saanich psychotherapist pushes for alternative treatment

Most Read