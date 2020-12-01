An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at their project site in Kitimat. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)

52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

52 employees at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak announcement on Nov. 19, Northern Health said in a release Tuesday (Dec.1).

This is a nine-person increase since the last update on Nov. 27. Northern Health said eight of these cases are still active, and 44 are considered recovered.

Two people are still in self-isolation at the project site and the remaining employees are in isolation in their home communities.

Northern Health said that they are still screening employees on-site, as well as continuing contact management and tracing. There are still no public exposures in Kitimat and the surrounding area at this time.

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada's newest accommodation for workers at their project site in Kitimat. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
