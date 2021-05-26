40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 26, as B.C. recorded its lowest case count since last October.

The new cases in the Interior bring the region to a total of 12,161 since testing began, 485 of which remain active, according to BC Centre for Disease Control data. Hospitalization numbers have dropped drastically across IH in the past month, with 14 people currently in hospital with the virus, eight of them in intensive care. To date, 150 people in the region have died due to complications caused by COVID-19.

More than 430,000 people in IH have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

B.C. reported 250 new cases Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October, continuing steady decline as more people are vaccinated. Hospitalization rose from 292 to 296 in the past 24 hours, with 97 people in intensive care and three additional deaths, for a total of 1,683 since the pandemic began.

