39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health region.

Province-wide, there are 589 new cases of COVID-19. To date, 252,373 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered within the province. 73,808 of those were second doses.

IH also provided an update on the region’s outbreaks:

Kelowna General Hospital has six cases: five patients and one staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.

Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.

Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

