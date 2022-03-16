32 years later, B.C. RCMP hope to crack cold case of ‘senseless’ break-and-enter turned murder

Kathleen Kermode, who went by Kay, was killed overnight on March 17, 1990

This week marks the 32nd anniversary of a tragic break-and-enter in Squamish, and RCMP are hoping the public can help in cracking the cold case death of 73-year-old retired schoolteacher.

Kathleen Kermode, who went by Kay, was killed overnight on March 17, 1990, after a suspect broke into her Sunset Beach home – where she lived alone – by climbing a ladder to the raised deck and opening a sliding door.

Once inside the home, the suspect stabbed Kermode several times before rumaging through her purse, taking her keys and stealing her 1982 green Volkswagen Jetta.

The vehicle was abandoned a short distance away, left blocking the roadway. A neighbour found the Jetta and after being unable to get ahold of Kermode, police were called and officers made the grizzly discovery.

To this day, investigators do not have a motive for Kermode’s murder, despite numerous tips brought forward.

“No matter how many years pass by, we remain committed to finding justice for Kay and obviously for her family who still seek answers,” Sgt. Jeff Shore said in a statement Wednesday (March 16), to mark the anniversary of the case.

Kermode is remembered by many, police said, having remained active socially in her retirement years and enjoying the theatre, reading and keeping up with politics.

Kermode’s neice, Allison, said in a statement that the family remains hopeful for closure.

“We are grateful the police are still searching for answers and hopeful that something will come to light to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to ccontact the Squamish General Investigation Section at 604-892-6100 or should you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Crime