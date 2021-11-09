A logging truck dumped its load of logs onto two RCMP cruisers near Mesachie Lake Tuesday morning, sending three police officers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Photo courtesy of Mesachie Lake Volunteer Fire Department)

3 B.C. RCMP officers sent to hospital after logs topple onto cruisers

Injuries non-life threatening in Vancouver Island incident near Cowichan Lake

An accident involving a logging truck and two police cruisers on the Pacific Rim Circle Route near Mesachie Lake on Tuesday morning has seen three RCMP officers sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP spokesman Sgt. Chris Manseau said the police cruisers were heading to take up enforcement duties at Fairy Creek at about 8 a.m. when a logging truck heading in the opposite direction lost its load of logs, which fell on the two cruisers, crushing the roofs.

Manseau said fire departments from Mesachie Lake and Port Renfrew responded to the accident, and an investigation into the incident by the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement has begun.

“We’re just getting bits and pieces of information on the accident at this time, and more information will be made available,” Manseau said.

The Pacific Marine Road is expected to be closed until further notice due to the accident.

