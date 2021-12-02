25 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

Nelson and Arrow Lakes led with seven each

The most recent COVID-19 case numbers. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

The West Kootenay had 25 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 21 to 27, according to weekly data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The Nelson and Arrow Lakes local health areas each had seven new cases, while Grand Forks added six.

Castlegar and Trail each had two, while Creston added one more.

Vaccine numbers also continue to gradually tick up across the region.

Among eligible people, Nelson reached 80 per cent for first doses as of Nov. 30 and is at 76 per cent for two doses.

Trail leads the West Kootenay with 86 per cent of residents fully vaccinated, followed by Castlegar (80), Grand Forks (77), Nelson, Arrow Lakes (75), Kootenay Lake (71) and Creston (70).

Those numbers don’t include children ages five to 11, who began eligibility for vaccines this week.

Coronavirus