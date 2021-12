COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

The West Kootenay has low cases of COVID-19 even as fears grow of a new surge set to hit B.C.

There were just 25 new cases in the region during the week of Dec. 12 to 18, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Castlegar led with eight cases, followed by seven each in the Nelson and Trail areas and three in Creston.

There were no new cases in Grand Forks, Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake areas.

