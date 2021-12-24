2,441 British Columbians test positive for COVID ahead of Christmas

As of Friday, there have been 1,613 Omicron cases – up 638 since Thursday afternoon.

Four people have died and 2,441 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday (Dec. 24).

The latest confirmed cases brings the total number of active cases in the province to 10,415, of which 192 people are in hospital and a further 71 are in intensive care.

The four fatalities – of which two were in Fraser Health, one in Interior Health and one in Northern Health – bring the total number of deaths since January 2020 to 2,414.

Fully vaccinated (two doses) British Columbians account for 78 per cent of the cases confirmed between Dec. 16 to 22. Meanwhile unvaccinated British Columbians made up a majority of the hospitalizations between Dec. 9 to 22, or roughly 65 per cent.

As of Friday, there have been 1,613 Omicron cases – up 638 since Thursday afternoon.

Active cases of all variants, broken down by health authority:

Fraser Health: 1,001 new cases (Total active cases: 3,554)

Vancouver Coastal Health: 976 new cases (Total active cases: 4,571)

Interior Health: 188 new cases (Total active cases: 778)

Island Health: 219 new cases (Total active cases: 1,274)

Northern Health: 66 new cases (Total active cases: 236)

