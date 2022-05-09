24-hour emergency medical service resumes in New Denver

The emergency department at the Slocan Community Health Centre will be resuming 24-hour service on Tuesday, according to a news release from Interior Health.
In January, the centre reduced its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“I would like to thank the community for its support while we managed Omicron-driven staffing challenges earlier this year and reduced emergency services to maintain safe patient care,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown in a statement.
She said Interior Health has recruited two additional registered nurses to the centre.
“Having access to 24-7 care provides our community with the ability to seek prompt medical attention regardless of challenges posed by geographical location and limited pre-hospital services,” said New Denver Mayor Leonard Casley.