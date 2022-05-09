Interior Health has announced that it has recruited two new nurses to the community health centre. File photo IH has announced that it has recruited two new nurses to the community health centre in New Denver. File photo

24-hour emergency medical service resumes in New Denver

Service was reduced to maintain safe patient care in the pandemic, says Interior Health

The emergency department at the Slocan Community Health Centre will be resuming 24-hour service on Tuesday, according to a news release from Interior Health.

In January, the centre reduced its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I would like to thank the community for its support while we managed Omicron-driven staffing challenges earlier this year and reduced emergency services to maintain safe patient care,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown in a statement.

She said Interior Health has recruited two additional registered nurses to the centre.

“Having access to 24-7 care provides our community with the ability to seek prompt medical attention regardless of challenges posed by geographical location and limited pre-hospital services,” said New Denver Mayor Leonard Casley.

