24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

  May. 25, 2021 3:15 p.m.
  News

Kamloops This Week

The BC SPCA has seized two-dozen animals from a breeder in the Kamloops area.

On Tuesday (May 25), the organization said it has seized 16 Pomeranian and Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies, one three-month old Labrador retriever and seven chickens, due to unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding and poor ventilation.

The BC SPCA said the seizure resulted from a complaint to the SPCA’s animal cruelty hotline. A warrant was subsequently executed on a property near Kamloops. The animals were seized late last week.

BC SPCA enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said chickens were discovered in Tupperware containers and puppies were living in tight quarters, with a strong scent of urine.

“The ammonia smell was hazardous to one’s health,” Moriarty said.

Moriarty said due to the young age of the animals, their physical health, upon assessment, was “not bad,” though the animals were in a state of distress when they were seized. The animals are currently in the care of the BC SPCA, not currently available for adoption.

Moriarty said an unnamed woman was previously convicted of animal cruelty in 2005, following an investigation that resulted in another seizure of dogs. Moriarty said she could not disclose the identify of the woman or disclose the location of the breeding operation.

Moriarty said a judge handed down a sentence in 2005 that included a ban on keeping animals, but that the ban has since expired.

“That, of course, is troubling because this individual should know,” she said.

Moriarty said the woman has been once again breeding puppies and selling them for up to $2,000. She said it is “unacceptable” to profit off the suffering of vulnerable animals.

The BC SPCA will be recommending charges.

