24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Interior Health (IH) has announced 24 additional cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 845.

115 cases are currently active, with those individuals in isolation. One person is in the hospital.

IH also announced an outbreak at the Patient Care Tower construction site at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. There is no evidence of any hospital staff or patient exposures related to this outbreak at this time, with IH confirming the outbreak is limited to the construction site.

IH has confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 linked to this outbreak.

Provincially, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 589 new infections on Friday, Nov. 6, with two new deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

