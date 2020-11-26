22 COVID-19 cases reported in Revelstoke

There are 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke, said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a televised town hall that aired, Nov. 25.

Prior to Nov. 1, there only three Revelstoke residents had tested positive since January, according to monthly data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Last week, the Taco Club, as well as the Craft Bierhaus, closed due to exposure and possible exposure to the virus. Several other food establishments followed suit in order to be cautious.

Since Monday, Nov. 23, three more businesses have closed their doors, announcing that staff members had tested positive: Ray’s Butcher Shop, Monashee Distillery and La Baguette.

Yesterday, Nov. 25, saw 13 COVID related deaths, the most so far in B.C. in one day. Across the province there were 738 new cases, 70 were in Interior Health.

The Revelstoke Review has requested local COVID-19 numbers from Interior Health prior to this, however, unlike other provinces such as Alberta, B.C. is only releasing case numbers once a month unless there is a cluster or outbreak. On Nov. 21 Interior Health said there were no clusters or outbreaks in Revelstoke.

When there is a number of connected cases in a workplace or community, it’s categorized as a cluster. By comparison, an outbreak involves multiple cases and evidence of ongoing exposures and risks, such as the outbreak declared at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna in September.

The decision to declare an outbreak lies with medical health officers and is based on their assessment of ongoing risk and how best to contain cases.

Interior Health is to release more information later today, Nov. 26.

