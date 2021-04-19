People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

211 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Currently, there are 875 active cases of the virus in the region

Interior Health (IH) has recorded 211 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Currently, there are 27 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, with 12 cases in intensive care.

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 10,161, with 875 active cases as of now.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 2,960 cases and eight deaths over the weekend throughout B.C.

One of the deaths includes a two-year-old child from Fraser Health. Henry said the child had pre-existing conditions and is the youngest person to die due to the virus in B.C.

“It is a tragedy, absolutely. It’s one of those things we were hoping to avoid,” she said.

“It’s a reflection of the impact this virus is having.”

Within IH, the outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital has been declared over two days ago. The health authority also announced it will be bringing a vaccine clinic to Enderby with the goal of immunizing residents over 18 years old due to increased COVID-19 activity in the area.

Registration for the Enderby clinic will open on Tuesday, April 20.

IH provided the following update on ongoing outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 4E has three cases: one patient and two staff.

READ: More than 230K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Interior Health

