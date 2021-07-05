Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man

Two Vancouver police officers are in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old in Chinatown.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. Monday, at a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man. During the altercation, police say a Taser was used on the man.

He is also in hospital receiving treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, an agency that investigates all police-related incidents that result in injury or death, has been notified.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Previous story
Grand Forks man part of high seas counter-terrorism mission
Next story
How to think about the Kootenay heatwave

Just Posted

Abby and Steve Hardy are turning their Appledale-area property into a tiny-home community that offers a better work-life balance for modern-day knowledge workers. Photo: John Boivin
New Slocan Valley developments see future in tiny homes, communal living

Petty Officer Second Class Jason Boisvenue, who serves aboard HMCS Calgary, takes part in a training mission on the Pacific Ocean on March 14, 2021. Photo: Cpl. Lynette Ai Dang, HMCS Calgary, courtesy of the Dept. of National Defence
Grand Forks man part of high seas counter-terrorism mission

Mel Reasoner (left) and Greg Utzig. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
How to think about the Kootenay heatwave

Merry Creek wildfire. Photo: Ootischenia Fire Department
Castlegar mayor: ‘We got lucky this time’