Suspects fled from police in Kelowna, with vehicle being later found in Midway, B.C. (Google Maps)

Suspects fled from police in Kelowna, with vehicle being later found in Midway, B.C. (Google Maps)

2 suspects at large after stealing vehicle in Kelowna, fleeing police en route to Midway

The suspects are described as white men in their 40s who were wearing all black

Two suspects remain at large after stealing a car in Kelowna before fleeing from police and abandoning the vehicle in Midway Thursday (July 21).

The incident began at about 4 p.m. when police officers attempted to stop the suspects in the stolen vehicle but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled.

Midway RCMP were able to locate the vehicle sometime later near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

The suspects are described as white men in their 40s who were wearing all black.

Neither have not been located.

Mounties are warning residents in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to police right away.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scooting into Okanagan emergency rooms due to lack of helmets: Interior Health
Next story
UPDATE: 2 women dead following shooting in Chilliwack; suspect still at large

Just Posted

Members of the community touring the Jewel Lake area prescription area. Photo: Dan Macmaster
Boundary wildfire risk reduction a model of collaboration

Located at the north end of Slocan Lake and straddling the mouth of Bonanza Creek, land donated by the Alvarez family builds on efforts to protect the entire Bonanza Marsh wetland. Photo: Submitted
Former Trail family gifts beloved wetland to nature conservancy

The Nelson Health Campus will be owned by Columbia Basin Trust and Golden Life Management, but leased and operated by Interior Health. Illustration courtesy of Interior Health
Nelson Health Campus construction to cost over $40 million

The Ross Spur area is very dark once the sun goes down. The driver became disoriented trying to get a cell phone signal after her car broke down. Photo: Unsplash
Search and Rescue called to the outskirts of Fruitvale for lost driver