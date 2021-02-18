Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) announced that there are 17 new cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health region.

Twenty-nine individuals are in the hospital due to the virus, with nine individuals are currently in intensive care. The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now 7,072.

Deaths within the region remain at 90.

The province announced 617 new cases throughout B.C. for a total of 75,327 cases to date. Regions with the highest infection rates are Fraser Health (342) and Northern Health (92).

Overall, there are 4,348 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The BCCDC also added that there have been 180,691 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered throughout the province, with nearly 30,000 of those being the second doses.

More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected to arrive this week after a production outage at the European plant where Canada gets its supply.

“We remind everyone about the importance of using all of our layers of protection: maintaining a safe distance from others, washing our hands regularly, staying home when we are ill, using a mask in all public spaces and having robust COVID-19 safety plans in all businesses,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement

READ: 23-year-old faces multiple firearms trafficking charges: Kelowna RCMP

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

Just Posted

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

Previous work done at the Mercer Celgar pulp mill in Castlegar. Photo: Submitted
Mercer Celgar unveils COVID-19 precautions during maintenance shutdown

About 500 extra workers will be brought in during the shutdown March 6-26

Smith Gardner (left), of Glenbank, seen here with his friend Cliff Bowes, was one of the many teenagers over the years who made some spending money packing visitors’ supplies up to the springs on horseback. (Arrow Lakes Historical Society photo)
Historical society recognizing Heritage Week with excerpt from upcoming book

Memories of Old Nakusp Hot Springs will be book three in their portable history series

Two of the dogs removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA
BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Salmo kennel

The dogs were removed from Spirit of the North Kennels

Cassi Zimmerman at the hospital. Photos: Submitted
MY COVID STORY: From typical teen to suffering patient

The story of an 18-year-old Castlegar woman dealing with post-COVID problems

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Langford nabs number one community spot

Overdose calls spiked throughout B.C., in 2020. (BCEHS photo illustration)
Stigma, isolation, inadequate services blamed for highest opioid death rate in B.C.’s north

Illicit drug overdose deaths in Northern Health equalled 46 deaths per 100,000 population

Most Read