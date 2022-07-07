Pictured is a car crash at Victoria Ave and Cranbrook St N in Cranbrook on Saturday, July 2. (Mike turner photo)

Pictured is a car crash at Victoria Ave and Cranbrook St N in Cranbrook on Saturday, July 2. (Mike turner photo)

15 car crashes took place in Nakusp in 2021

ICBC has released traffic accident site data for 2021

Nakusp saw 15 car crashes last year, according to recently released car crash site data from ICBC.

According to the data, two crashes took places at E Hwy 6 and ‘private driveway’, while the remainder were mostly split up throughout the main city centre.

ICBC lists crashes that result in injuries or deaths as ‘casualties’ and there were four casualties reported in 2021. 11 crashes are listed as PDO, or property damage only.

This is a slight improvement from 2020, which saw 16 crashes overall.

Between 2017, when data begins, and 2021, Nakusp has seen approximately 100 crashes. Five of which have taken place at the Alexander Rd, E Hwy 6 and Genswick Rd intersection. Five are also listed at the E Hwy 6 and private driveway intersection.

The Billings Rd and Brouse Rd Loop intersection, the Broadway St E and Broadway St W intersection, Brouse Loop Rd and E Hwy 6 and Churchill Rd and E Hwy 6 intersections all have seen three crashes each since 2017.

The data does not include crashes in parking lots, or crashes involving parked vehicles.

ICBC says that crash location information is self-reported and not always verifiable.

Previous story
B.C. family doctors say time-based payment model one way to create less stress, better care
Next story
Fire tears through community church in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

The pithouse at the Vallican heritage site. Photo: Louis Bockner
Sinixt woman occupies Vallican heritage site after province revokes her caretaker role

File photo
Krestova man arrested after lengthy standoff with police

One of the new weather stations. (Photo by Elizabeth Quinn)
New weather stations in the Creston area to benefit local farmers, fruit growers

Pictured is a car crash at Victoria Ave and Cranbrook St N in Cranbrook on Saturday, July 2. (Mike turner photo)
15 car crashes took place in Nakusp in 2021