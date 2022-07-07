15 car crashes took place in Nakusp in 2021

Pictured is a car crash at Victoria Ave and Cranbrook St N in Cranbrook on Saturday, July 2. (Mike turner photo)

Nakusp saw 15 car crashes last year, according to recently released car crash site data from ICBC.

According to the data, two crashes took places at E Hwy 6 and ‘private driveway’, while the remainder were mostly split up throughout the main city centre.

ICBC lists crashes that result in injuries or deaths as ‘casualties’ and there were four casualties reported in 2021. 11 crashes are listed as PDO, or property damage only.

This is a slight improvement from 2020, which saw 16 crashes overall.

Between 2017, when data begins, and 2021, Nakusp has seen approximately 100 crashes. Five of which have taken place at the Alexander Rd, E Hwy 6 and Genswick Rd intersection. Five are also listed at the E Hwy 6 and private driveway intersection.

The Billings Rd and Brouse Rd Loop intersection, the Broadway St E and Broadway St W intersection, Brouse Loop Rd and E Hwy 6 and Churchill Rd and E Hwy 6 intersections all have seen three crashes each since 2017.

The data does not include crashes in parking lots, or crashes involving parked vehicles.

ICBC says that crash location information is self-reported and not always verifiable.