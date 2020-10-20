Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

There were an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 reporter in Interior Health overnight.

This brings the total in the health region to 624 since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 47 cases active and in isolation.

Two people are in hospital and one person is in ICU.

Across the province, there were 167 new test-positive infections confirmed since Monday afternoon.

“There are 1,688 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 4,156 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 9,871 people who tested positive have recovered,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, said in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon.

Sixty-nine people are in hospital with the disease, which has no cure or vaccine. Eighteen of those people are in intensive care.

Coronavirus

