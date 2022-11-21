Prince Rupert RCMP has ended a search for a 55-year-old missing man who was found deceased on Oct. 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

Prince Rupert RCMP and emergency services are on scene

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

One person is dead and another critically injured after a serious incident at Ocean Centre Mall.

Prince Rupert RCMP said they were called to the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 21).

When arrived, the two people were found.

“The investigation is unfolding and we are asking people to avoid the Ocean Centre Mall as police work to gather evidence,” police said in a statement shortly after 10:30 a.m.

In an unrelated news conference in Victoria, Premier David Eby started a housing anouncement sending his thoughts to the people in Prince Rupert.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Prince Rupert RCMP confirms there has been an incident at the Ocean Side Mall in Prince Rupert downtown core just before 9 a.m on Nov. 21.

Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment said there is no threat to the public.

Second Street is cordoned off and emergency services are on the scene.

More to come …

Prince Rupert RCMP

