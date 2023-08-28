People attend a Red Dress Day ceremony marking the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirited people in Canada, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Racism and the lack of primary care providers mean off-reserve First Nations, Métis and Inuit females have poorer health overall compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts, says a study by the Public Health Agency of Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People attend a Red Dress Day ceremony marking the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirited people in Canada, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Racism and the lack of primary care providers mean off-reserve First Nations, Métis and Inuit females have poorer health overall compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts, says a study by the Public Health Agency of Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Racism factor in unequal health care provided Indigenous women: PHAC study

‘Colonialism isn’t historic, it’s ongoing — these harms are continuing and they’re perpetuated still’

Racism and the lack of primary care providers mean off-reserve First Nations, Métis and Inuit women and girls have poorer health overall compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts, says a study by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Compared with non-Indigenous females, those in the three distinct groups reported a higher prevalence of diagnosed chronic diseases and worse mental health, including mood or anxiety disorders, says the study, which noted Canada’s colonial history of residential schools, forced or coerced sterilization and destruction of traditional lands.

Researchers used data for all females aged 15 to 55 from the annual Canadian Community Health Survey between 2015 and 2020. That amounted to 6,000 people from the three distinct groups and 74,760 non-Indigenous females, all in their reproductive years.

“Indigenous females waited longer for primary care, more used hospital services for non-urgent care and fewer had consultations with dental professionals,” says the study, published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Lead researcher Sebastian Srugo said that while thousands of women across Canada lack a family doctor, “those conversations are happening much, much more among Indigenous women.”

“Even when we compare Indigenous women and people assigned female at birth to non-Indigenous counterparts of a similar age, similar education, income and living in the same places, we still have those gaps,” Srugo said.

Women who were pregnant or had just given birth were worse off, and that could affect their children years later, he said.

“This is about inter-generational impacts of not having access to this care,” Srugo said. “It’s also about a justifiable lack of trust that Indigenous communities have with the health-care system in Canada.”

Primary care providers could support the women in their reproductive decisions and assess them for conditions including heart disease, depression and cancer, he said.

Multiple studies have connected poorer health outcomes for Indigenous females compared to the wider population.

But Srugo said the PHAC study adds to limited research involving First Nations, Métis and Inuit, which have diverse cultures, languages and histories but are typically lumped together as Indigenous Peoples.

The study included 2,902 First Nations, 2,345 Métis and 742 Inuit women and girls. Researchers also received input from an advisory committee specifically created for the project. Members were from four organizations — Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (Women of the Métis Nation), the Native Women’s Association of Canada, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and 2 Spirits in Motion.

While Lee Clark, director of health for the Native Women’s Association of Canada, lauded federal researchers for partnering with Indigenous organizations, she said their study should not become “one more paper in the pile of evidence” that has made little difference in the lives of women deprived of equitable care.

Researchers themselves cited the challenges in access to care in a “disjointed jurisdictional system, resulting in medical relocations for birthing and general health care.”

Clark said she hoped the federal government would use the findings to “hold provinces accountable” to deliver targeted programs for women whose needs have been sidelined for too long.

Indigenous communities are still deeply affected by the 2020 death of Atikamekw woman Joyce Echaquan in a Quebec hospital, where she filmed staff insulting her as she lay dying, she said.

“The majority of people I speak with in the community, we have stories of blatant racism,” she said from Gatineau, Que. “Colonialism isn’t historic. It’s ongoing. These harms are continuing and they’re perpetuated still. Joyce’s example is just one of the examples that was recorded.”

In a decision earlier this month, anarbitration tribunal ordered the reinstatement of an orderly who was fired by the hospital. An arbitrator wrote that while the employee made inappropriate comments toward Echaquan, she was not responsible for most of the poor treatment the patient received compared to the “insulting, vulgar, racist and rude remarks and behaviour” of a nurse. That nurse was also fired for telling Echaquan that she was stupid and “better off dead.”

Clark also called on federal and provincial governments to work together to incorporate Indigenous practices in health care, including midwifery that uses traditional practices.

“Pockets of this is happening, recently in Nova Scotia. It needs to be everywhere. It needs to be more accepted. The medicalization of birth is just an outright stamp of colonialism.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Provinces need to address racism in the health-care system, Trudeau says

READ ALSO: Little progress made to combat anti-Indigenous racism in B.C. health care: report

HealthIndigenousracism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighters battle many challenges tied to deadly wilderness blazes
Next story
‘I remember the fear’: Canadians recounted Bernardo horror after transfer

Just Posted

Lumber company representatives want the Regional District of Central Kootenay to lobby for them at the Union of BC Municipalities conference. File photo
RDCK asked to advocate for West Kootenay sawmills

From left, Joe Roshinsky, David Edwards, Harold Stoochnoff and Glenn Clark were at the 68th Avenue entrance of Rockwool on Friday. About 160 fellow unionized employees went on strike after negotiations between the United Steel Workers and the company failed to reach a deal. Photo Karen McKinley
Workers at Grand Forks Rockwool plant on strike

Cal Hockley, ‘61 Trail Smoke Eaters captain, and Norm Lenardon stopped for a photo in front of the mural dedicated to the ‘61 Smoke Eaters and Minor Hockey Day in Canada in February, 2014. Hockley passed away in December 2020. Photo: Jim Bailey
Remembering Trail Smoke Eaters legend, Norm Lenardon

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman